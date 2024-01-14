You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Vinicius and Lewandosky.
Vinicius and Lewandosky.
They defeated him 4-1 and won the Super Cup.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
The classic dream of Vinícius Junior, author of a hat trick in 39 minutes, and a goal from Rodrygo Goesgave victory to Real Madrid in the final of the Spain Supercup, with a 4-1 win over Barcelona, in Madrid's thirteenth conquest of the tournament.
Real Madrid is one step away from Barcelona, after defeating them with authority in the stadium Al-Awwal Park.
(Video: Arturo Vidal does not hide and launches a funny response about signing for America)(Team president and players violently attack a referee with fists and kicks)
The Brazilian Vinícius decided the final from the beginning, with two goals in the first ten minutes.
After a shot hit the crossbar by Ferran Torres, Poland's Robert Lewandowski returned the excitement with his goal in the 33rd minute.
A penalty of Araujo, Later sent off in the 71st minute, he conditioned Barcelona before the break.
'Vini' took advantage of it to sign his second hat trick for Real Madrid, the first in a classic with Brazilian goals when he scored in the 64th minute. Rodrygo.
The teasing
THE NORMAL 🥵
Real Madrid is beating Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup. Barcelona is still asleep and there are still more than 20 minutes to play.
It's already a win and we practically have a champion! pic.twitter.com/plkvyS3ItP
— RECORD DIARY (@record_mexico) January 14, 2024
Madridistas: What happened culés? Vinicius hat-trick 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Culés: Xavi you are very bad, out 🤬🤬🤬🤬
Ontiveros at Villareal b: pic.twitter.com/FK39yQ5HfP
— LauraRM🤍 (@oviiedox) January 14, 2024
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Real #Madrid #humiliated #thrashed #Barcelona #memes #wait
Leave a Reply