The classic dream of Vinícius Junior, author of a hat trick in 39 minutes, and a goal from Rodrygo Goesgave victory to Real Madrid in the final of the Spain Supercup, with a 4-1 win over Barcelona, ​​in Madrid's thirteenth conquest of the tournament.

Real Madrid is one step away from Barcelona, ​​after defeating them with authority in the stadium Al-Awwal Park.

The Brazilian Vinícius decided the final from the beginning, with two goals in the first ten minutes.

After a shot hit the crossbar by Ferran Torres, Poland's Robert Lewandowski returned the excitement with his goal in the 33rd minute.

A penalty of Araujo, Later sent off in the 71st minute, he conditioned Barcelona before the break.

'Vini' took advantage of it to sign his second hat trick for Real Madrid, the first in a classic with Brazilian goals when he scored in the 64th minute. Rodrygo.

The teasing

THE NORMAL 🥵 Real Madrid is beating Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup. Barcelona is still asleep and there are still more than 20 minutes to play. It's already a win and we practically have a champion! pic.twitter.com/plkvyS3ItP — RECORD DIARY (@record_mexico) January 14, 2024