Playing for Real Madrid is one of the dreams of thousands of players and youth players around the world, since the Merengue club attracts millions of footballers due to its rich history, mysticism, and wide international record.

(It may be of interest to you: Will Ancelotti leave Real Madrid? Butragueño implies that he would not continue).

Real Madrid schools

Since 2013, the merengue team decided to venture into the youth categories of Colombian soccer, together with the Fundación Concívica, started a sports school program in Itagüí, Antioquia.

“In accordance with the Real Madrid Foundation’s methodology, the beneficiaries receive school reinforcement, training workshops in civic humanism, snacks to complement their nutrition, periodic medical check-ups and psychosocial care for the families of the beneficiaries,” the club indicated.

After the success of the school in Antioquia, the Real Madrid decided in 2017 and 2018 to open two more schools in Cartagena and Quindío, respectively. This sports scepter aims to promote the practice of any discipline in young people and children, in addition, it works on the inclusion and integration of people with different abilities.

(It may be of interest to you: Real Madrid wins and Barcelona does not take off).

According to the Real Madrid website, the schools They are made for children between the ages of 5 and 17. there, they receive sports kits and all the comforts to play youth tournaments corresponding to their categories.

In addition to having several sports schools throughout the world, the current champion of the Champions League It has a Real Madrid University School, where it offers programs in Sports and Health, Marketing and Communication, and Management and Law in Spain.

Currently and according to the official information on the page of the Real Madrid Foundationthe costs between the monthly payment and enrollment in the club’s schools have a value that oscillates between 295 and 2,200 euros, depending on the age of the child and the category to which they enter.

In colombia, Cafam has a direct alliance with the club and the Real Madrid Foundation, to offer football school training in the country. Currently there are four headquarters of the academy, Club Madelena, Club Campestre, Colegio Cafam and Centro Comercial el Edén.

To know the registration and monthly costs, you must carry out the process directly with the compensation fund, where they will provide you with all the information on the process.

HAROLD YEPES

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news