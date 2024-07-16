The big day has finally arrived! This Tuesday, Kylian Mbappé was officially presented to his new fans, in a sold-out Santiago-Bernabéu match. The French striker has made a long-term commitment to the club from the Spanish capital.
Kylian Mbappé was able to see the sold-out Santiago Bernabéu for the first time! The Frenchman was officially presented to his new fans, after a grand presentation for his arrival.
The French striker is now tied to Real Madrid until 2029. Kylian Mbappé has signed a five-year contract. The former Paris Saint-Germain player is making a long-term commitment to his new club, making his childhood dream come true.
Kylian Mbappé will have his first training session with Real Madrid. The French striker is expected to be transferred to the hands of the famous Antonio Pintus. The physical trainer has reportedly prepared a specific programme for him, to get him back into optimal physical shape.
Kylian Mbappé’s first game for Madrid is coming very quickly. Real Madrid face Atalanta Bergamo on August 14 in the European Super Cup. The new Merengue number 9 has never played in this competition and therefore has not yet won it.
More information about Real Madrid:
#Real #Madrid #long #Kylian #Mbappés #contract
Leave a Reply