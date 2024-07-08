Real Madrid believe they will get ahead of FC Barcelona for the signing Florian Wirtz, if the player decides to leave Bayer Leverkusen, according to a report.
Wirtz is one of the most sought-after prospects in world football after a stellar 2023/24 season, in which he helped Bayer Leverkusen secure a historic Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal double, while his only defeat came in the Europa League final against Atalanta. Along the way, he registered 18 goals and 20 assists in all competitions.
At 21, Wirtz was also one of Germany’s standout performers as they reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 before falling to Spain, scoring his country’s first and last goals of the tournament.
Wirtz has naturally been heavily linked with a move away from Leverkusen this summer, although he is expected to remain in Germany for at least one more season.
According to the newspaper SportFC Barcelona would love to sign Wirtz, although given their precarious financial situation, they acknowledge that it would be very difficult to achieve it.
That’s why the Santiago Bernabéu believes that Real Madrid are in the best position to sign him. The club already has a good relationship with Leverkusen, and the German would become the third target for Los Blancos in the next 12 months, along with Leny Yoro, from Lille, and Alphonso Davies, from Bayern Munich.
Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro has long insisted that he will not consider offers of less than 150 million euros for Wirtz.
In the short term, 90min understands that Barcelona are interested in acquiring Wirtz’s Leverkusen teammate Jeremie Frimpong, but face competition from Manchester City and Manchester United for his signature.
