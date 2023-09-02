Football returned to the Santiago Bernabéu stadium this Saturday after a 90-day absence in the match corresponding to matchday 4 of the League that pitted Real Madrid against Getafe. But before the ball started rolling, the leading role went to the Real Madrid players who were proclaimed world champions with the Spanish team on August 20.
Both teams made room for four of the members of the Spanish team who play for the white club. Misa Rodríguez, Olga Carmona, Teresa Abelleira and Ivana Andrés received a standing ovation from the Real Madrid and Getafe players and from the entire public that populated the stands of the Santiago Bernabéu.
The four players took to the pitch with their world champion medals and the captain of the team, Ivana Andrés, collected the World Cup, which she offered to everyone present in the stadium.
In his tribute, four Real Madrid players were missing, Oihane Hernández, Rocío Gálvez, Claudia Zornoza and Athenea del Castillo, who are in Mexico with the rest of the team where they played a friendly match against Tigres Femenil before the start of the season. The official competition will begin for the white team on September 9 with the match corresponding to the first day of the F League against Betis at the Alfredo Di Stéfano stadium.
