Paul Pogba was the great desire of Zinedine Zidane while he was managing Real Madrid but Florentino Pérez never fulfilled the coach’s wishes. Now that Zizou is no longer on the white bench, Pogba seemed a thing of the past but seeing the match that was scored against Germany in his debut in the Eurocup, Madrid should think that the world champion was not a whim of Zidane but a necessity and I should sign him this summer.
Until now the great impediment to getting his services was its high cost, but taking into account that his contract expires in 2022, Manchester United will not ask for exorbitant amounts for him and also Florentino is an expert in negotiating in such situations. The price is no longer an excuse to sign him. In addition, the red devils are directing their sights towards the Bernabéu to reinforce themselves with Varane, and in a market marked by low-cost operations and exchanges both clubs could star in the summer barter. Or even Florentino could offer a Gareth Bale, who already interested United, and thus removed a problem from above. Florentino has a good hand and must know how to play his cards.
In any case, and whatever the operation, the Whites should at least try to sign Pogba, because they need him. Last season the team was depleted of midfielders between assignments and Valverde’s injuries, and Kroos, Modric and Casemiro will have one more year. The German and the Croatian arrived at the final stage melted and the team ended up falling because they did not have a replacement or anyone to give them oxygen. Pogba may be that man, if Zidane insisted so much on him it is because he saw something that the rest of us do not know.
Madrid have before them the opportunity to sign a world-class player, who still has some good years ahead and great moments to give us, and all this at a reasonable price. If he lets this occasion go by, Florentino would be condemning his team for one more season. Perhaps Pogba is not the player who should lead the renewal of the squad or the Madrid of the future, but he does offer immediate performance and that is what Madrid needs.
