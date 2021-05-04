The latest events what are happening environment to the two great pearls of the market, Mbappé and Haaland, place in a advantageous situation for Madrid in its purpose of incorporating them. For the white entity it is not yet ruled out that, finally, and if the circumstances arise, it can bring the two stars together in the team of the future, which is the Madrid of the renovated Bernabéu in which, with the two of them and the new stadium, revenues must skyrocket again. In the best case, the roadmap that arises is that this summer may Mbappé come and what, in the 2022, do it Haaland. There are Other options, like what the Madrid have to bid for the norwegian this summer if PSG don’t release Mbappé now.

The situation about Mbappé is clear for Madrid. It is simply a wait to see what PSG does. The player French is determined to play for Real Madrid in the future. Hence I keep giving long as soon as to renovation. He has already had three offers on the table and has said no to all. The one at the crossroads is PSG. He only has two options if Mbappé does not renew. One is sell it this summer and try to get some slice. That transfer in the absence of a contract year is estimated at 150-180 million euros …

The other option for PSG with Mbappé is to be brave, firm, and not sell it despite not renewing. This would make Mbappé able to leave free in the summer 2022. Leaving him on the bench is an almost impossible option in that last contract season, since we are talking about the fetish player of an entire country. Borussia Dortmund made that decision with Lewandowski, not giving in to pressure and let went free to Bayern.

On the other hand, though Mino Raiola said in AS that “the future of one player never depends on another”, the truth is Madrid’s plan is to be able to bring Haaland already in the summer of 2022 to go first for Mbappé. The Norwegian, like the French, is determined to wear white. For now, he has said in Dortmund that he is staying. It was confirmed by manager Khel Speaking to Sky: “Erling stays one more year. He totally agrees. I see him every day and I can say that he completely identifies with the club. “

However, that the Dortmund fail to qualify for the Champions League, it could turn this situation around and precipitate the Norwegian’s departure. Borussia is now to a point of the positions that give access to the top competition and there are three days left to be disputed. Furthermore, if PSG finally decides not to sell Mbappé this summer, Madrid would try decidedly bring Haaland already. Mbappé and Haaland. Haaland and Mbappé. Both are still possible.