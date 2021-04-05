Real Madrid has an extra life in the fight for the Champions League. With their 0-4 victory against Logroño, the white team puts land in the middle with their pursuers (5 points more than Madrid CFF and six more than Real) while He approaches Levante, from which he is separated by a point. A comfortable position in the classification that makes those of David Aznar leave with very good feelings to the national team break next week.

The Madrid team, which was nourished this weekend by the defeats of Madrid CFF (2-4 against Granadilla), Real Sociedad (0-1 against Eibar) and Levante (7-1 against Barça), are ahead nine games to maintain their European aspirations. These meetings are, in chronological order, the following: Betis, Madrid CFF, Sporting de Huelva, Rayo Vallecano, Eibar, Athletic, Real Sociedad, Santa Teresa and Granadilla. Among them, there are three games left against rivals for European positions such as Madrid CFF, Real Sociedad and Granadilla.

The duel against its neighboring rival, Madrid CFF, It is the closest in time, being within two days after the match against Betis. The match will take place on April 25 and promises to be a high-level event between the team that wanted to be Real Madrid and the one that now begins the path of the new Madrid club. A duel with a great load of emotions that will be decisive to make one or the other team stronger in their European bid.

With the current advantage, the white team reaches that final stretch with a small margin of points that allows them to breathe more calmly. Although he will not be able to relax, since any puncture can leave him in the tightrope considering the high level of the teams that aspire to Europe this season.