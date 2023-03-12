Real Madrid is not having the best campaign, the team has little chance of winning La Liga and in the Copa del Rey they are at a disadvantage with Barcelona. More than one considers that the merengue team will play all its cards for the Champions League, however, it should not be crazy or surprising that those from the capital of Spain do not win titles this cycle, since it has been very complicated at different levels.
On an individual level there are several players who are leaving more doubts than certainties, one of them is the Frenchman Aurelien Tchoaumeni, the former Monaco had a brilliant start to the season, immediately making Casemiro forget. However, once the World Cup ended, the Frenchman returned to the ranks of the current champion of the Champions League injured and has not been able to maintain a good level of play or physical condition, which has led the whites to doubt your future.
From England they report that the whites have not lost their looks in Bruno Guimaraes, who at the time was plan B for Tchoaumeni. By far the Brazilian is Newcastle’s best footballer, in his absence the team suffered a huge football slump. The English team wants to renew his figure, but if they do not succeed, they will open the door for sale, but they will not accept less than 100 million pounds, that is, around 110 million euros, a very large amount.
#Real #Madrid #interested #Bruno #Guimaraes
