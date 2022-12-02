Looking ahead to the following season, Real Madrid wants to continue renewing its squad and bring younger players to the team. The group from the capital of Spain is looking for a piece in attack, be it a center forward or a winger and a round trip player for the midfield that takes the glories of Toni Kroos and Modric.
Thus, the meringues have fully surveyed the two players they want for these positions, in the case of the offender, the desired piece is Endrick, a 16-year-old Brazilian player considered the great jewel of the planet and a better future for the world. While in the midfield, the white team has defined since last summer that the replacement for either Modric or Kroos must be the Englishman Jude Bellingham, who despite being only 20 years old, is already one of the best on the planet.
However, the meringues will have very tough battles for both players, there is even talk that they are at a disadvantage. The white team will find themselves on the road for Endrick to PSG and Sport affirms that the team from the French capital has a much greater financial availability to sign the young Brazilian from Palmeiras.
The source anticipates that something similar will happen with Belligham, since the club has a limit of 100 million euros to sign him and Liverpool can exceed that figure without problems, something that complicates his arrival in the Spanish capital. Real Madrid will have to appeal to his legendary image to convince the two players.
