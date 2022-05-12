Real Madrid today met with its public again after the party of recent weeks, this time with their homework done, and far from leaving unfocused, they were a roller. The victim was a Levante UD that was playing for permanence and was run over by the whites, whose party contrasted with the drama of the Granota team.
The Valencians will have to play next year in second, since mathematically they no longer have options. Meanwhile, Real Madrid had a splendid first half, scoring four goals, which could have been many more. Mendy, Benzema, Rodrygo and Vinicius scored before the break, which shows that the Whites’ attackers are connected, great news for the Champions League final.
The second half was another recital from Real Madrid, which far from taking pity on Levante continued to attack, with several opportunities from Valverde that did not go in by millimeters. Who did not fail was Vinicius, who scored another two goals to round off his first hat-trick in his history in LaLiga.
But if we have to highlight the player who has shone the most today, that is Modric. The Croatian gave a recital of passes, breaks, feints and managed all the times of the match. In addition, he had his particular hat-trick, this one of assists. The game was a formality for the Whites who know they can’t go on vacation yet and must continue to compete to the fullest to reach the Champions League final fully plugged in.
#Real #Madrid #festival #expense #Levantes #misfortune
