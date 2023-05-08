Ancelotti wins the Copa del Rey: Carletto’s triumphs on his return as Real Madrid coach

“I don’t want to know anything more, he has a contract and we are happy”. Florentino Perez – after the victory of King’s Cup against Osasuna (2-1 brace from Rodrygo) – blinds Carlo Ancelotti and closes the entries of Goodbye of the Reggiolo coach to Real Madrid to go on bench of Brazil hunting for the last big trophy missing from the former Milan coach: the World Cup (which Seleçao hasn’t won since 2022).

Meanwhile, in 475 days Ancelotti won Liga, Champions League, Copa del Rey, Club World Cup and the Super Cups of Europe and Spain.

The coach (who sang “Hala Madrid” with the fans at the end of the match) and the president embraced for a long time after Real Madrid’s victory and Florentino Perez’s hope is that Ancelotti will remain at the helm of the blancos for next season as well.

Real Madrid celebrates its Copa del Rey victory: 2-1 against Osasuna in the Final (photo Lapresse)



Ednaldo Rodrigues, president of the Brazilian Football Federationin recent days, however, he said that Carletto is the number one candidate for the Seleção bench: “It’s useless to hide”.

Certainly until Real Madrid is in the Champions League (semi-final against Guardiola’s Manchester City) nothing will move. Speeches are postponed until the end of the season.

Ancelotti, goodbye to Real Madrid? Likes Xabi Alonso of Bayer Leverkusen (also goal from Tottenham)

In case of separation between the Merengues and Ancelotti, the blanco president is looking around for a possible replacement: according to the first rumors he was pleasantly impressed by the work of Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen (semi-finalist of the Europa League against Roma). However, the Spanish coach and former Real Madrid midfielder (as well as Liverpool and Bayern Munich) has other admirers: on him in the front row is the Tottenham, looking for a replacement for Antonio Conte (currently at the helm of the London team is Ryan Mason who will lead the team until the end of the season) and, according to what is said across the Channel, the president of Spurd Daniel Levy would be ready to pay a year’s salary upfront to snatch him from the German club.

