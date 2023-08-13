Ancelotti’s team conquered San Mamés with goals from Rodrygo and the former Dortmund. The conditions of Militao are worrying, he was out in the second half with a knee problem

Adrian Seu – Milan

Ancelotti’s Real debuted in La Liga with a convincing success in Bilbao signed by Rodrygo and Bellingham. Official debut with top marks for the English jewel paid 103 million, who scored after 36′ of the game and author of valuable plays in the role of top apex in the midfield rhombus designed by the Emilian coach. In addition to the former Borussia Dortmund, a positive debut also for Fran Garcia, effective in the push phase and attentive in defensive closures. The only sore point for the Blancos is Militao’s stoppage, forced off after 52′ ​​with a problem in his left knee.

Madrid are without Courtois, injured. But Lunin played his part, also facilitated by Athletic who, despite the good start, struggled to appear in the opposing area. On the contrary, the Blancos got going after about ten minutes and began to rehearse the goal with a right-footed shot from just over the distance from Valverde. The superiority of the Madrileños in the middle of the field is clear even in the absence of Kroos and Modric, who start from the bench to make room for Tchouameni and Camavinga. With the first acting as a dam in front of the defense and the second in constant movement, the Basque midfielder gets confused especially in trying to limit Bellingham's inspiration, able to act as a link with Rodrygo and Vinicius. The absence of a pure 9 is noticeable, because there is no one capable of acting as a buoy for insertions from behind, but the brilliance of the two Brazilians is enough to undermine the home defense with the complicity of an uncertain Unai Simon in the 28th minute on a right foot from Rodrygo after a quick one-two with Carvajal.

Real has the merit of not being satisfied and, after a big opportunity wasted by Vinicius a few meters from Unai Simon, Bellingham appears to sign the double with a poisonous right-footed volley from a corner. The Basques feel the pinch and, as if that weren't enough, they are denied a rather clear penalty for a dirty trick by Militao on Gomez, but with the action already over. The second half opens with a bad luck for Ancelotti, who sees the Brazilian centre-back come out supported by the physiotherapist due to a knee injury to be assessed in the next few hours. In the meantime, the hosts try to react with the additions of Sancet, Herrera and Berenguer, but the Madrid defense holds up without any particular problems. The best opportunities are always in Madrid colors and it takes a careful Unai Simon to prevent the Blancos from taking off on attempts by Vinicius and Valverde. In the end, calm management with the arrivals of Kroos and Modric and the debut of Joselu. Only a few thrills in the last quarter of an hour for Lunin's goal, too little to threaten a Real already in great shape.