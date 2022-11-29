Enzo Fernández is one of the players of the moment. He comes from having a dream performance with the Argentine team, he scored a great goal against Mexico and showed that he did not have the responsibility of entering a difficult moment.
Everything has been very fast in Enzo’s career. Shortly after making his debut in the Albiceleste, he got into Scaloni’s list to be present in Qatar and now it cries out for ownership because of the level it is showing.
Its performance is not a surprise. In Benfica he was one of the figures of the semester and he did not feel the change of league either. His performances were brilliant in the tournament and in the Champions League and he dazzled the giants of the continent.
Is now Real Madrid the team interested in hiring himsince he thinks of it as an alternative in case they cannot sign Jude Bellingham (the highest priority they have in the White House at the moment).
The termination clause of the midfielder is 120 million euros and in River they are very attentive to what can happen. The Millionaire retains 25% of the pass and could collect a fortune if the rumors come true. Ancelotti’s team is looking for heirs for Modric and Kroos and Enzo Fernández could be the chosen one.
