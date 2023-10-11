Real Madrid has every intention of continuing with its squad renewal and the club has taken enormous steps in this work this year. Today, the great star of the team from the capital of Spain is a 20-year-old young man who, despite his young age, is establishing the same figures as a certain Cristiano Ronaldo at the beginning of his time as merengue, remembering that Jude Bellingham In essence he is not an offender.
The president of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez, was so clear about his intentions that at the time in 90min we informed you that the president of Real Madrid gave instructions for veterans like Luka Modric and Toni Kroos to stop being starters and for their positions to be taken by the new generation people. In Luka’s case, he is lost along the way, and he could leave the club at the end of the season. On his part, the opposite happens with the German, he has struggled and continues to be key in the eleven, so much so that his renewal is being sought.
The German half has everyone so surprised with the very competitive start to the year that he is signing that Florentino Pérez has already had the first approach with the player, without needing to wait any longer to offer him the renewal for one more season, the same offer as the containment He received the previous course but until the end of it. Toni’s decision is on hold, as the world champion wants to continue seeing how football flows before committing.
