Real Madrid goal dance against Celtic. The Whites outscored the Scots by far after the weekend’s setback and show that they are a team with a lot of offensive potential. Real Madrid came out again with Rodrygo as a false striker, but with the rest of the starters to finish the Champions League group stage on the right foot.
Despite some setbacks, the Whites have been the best Spanish team in the Champions League and today they showed it against a Celtic team without the ability to stop the Whites. In today’s game the top three were very successful and were a real headache for the Scots. Both Rodrygo, Vinicius and Asensio had a great game and also managed to produce goals, scoring and providing assists.
Modric opened the scoring with a penalty, and Valverde closed it, who continues to score goals this season demonstrating his great form. We must highlight the particular good performance of Asensio, who was very active and successful, which is great news for both Madrid, which wins one more player for the cause, and Spain, which needs his differential talent to take a step ahead.
Celtic managed to make up the result with a late goal, catching the Madrid defense by surprise, but the Whites can be very satisfied with today’s game, and they must follow this line to aspire to the title.
#Real #Madrid #Celtic #hand #finishes #group #Champions #League
Leave a Reply