With videoTo honor the deceased club icon Amancio, a good result for Real Madrid against Liverpool was a requirement. But a 2-5 win, nobody had taken that into account. Liverpool have never conceded five goals at Anfield in a European context, making it a historic edition of Liverpool – Real Madrid.

It would have been better if the stadium speaker at Anfield had called out Amancio after the minute’s silence for club icon Amancio, who died aged 83 fasten your seatbelts. Because immediately after the first whistle from István Kovács, the accelerator was immediately fully depressed in the eighth final of the Champions League in England. And it stayed that way until the last second.

Darwin Núñez’s lightning-fast opening goal, which promoted a wonderful cross from Mohamed Salah behind the standing leg, was just the appetizer: 1-0. The 2-0 followed quickly and could be attributed entirely to keeper Thibaut Courtois. The Belgian wanted to build up, but let the ball end up in Salah’s feet via his knee. The Egyptian shot Liverpool to 2-0 and Anfield exploded with joy.

Along the sidelines, someone was quietly chewing gum, watching the spectacular opening phase. Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti remained calm as always and decided not to show great joy when his team repaired the damage before the break in the game with the killer pace.

Vinícius Júnior shot beautifully (2-1) and not much later he just got the ball shot against him by goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who made just as hopeless a mistake as Courtois. Vinícius Júnior’s 2-2 came in and from the packed stands people looked at each other in disbelief. So much happened in part one that people really needed the break to recover. Because Núñez and Vinícius Júnior still missed opportunities and David Alaba had already dropped out injured.

There was also that 23-year-old boy from Eindhoven on the scene, who must have thought the hour he was allowed to participate: ‘what have I actually done all those years in the Eredivisie against RKC, Cambuur, Emmen and Sparta?’ . That must have felt almost like a different sport to Cody Gakpo compared to Tuesday night’s top podium. Anyone who looked cynically could also have concluded that they cannot really defend at Liverpool and Real Madrid, but what will have stuck most was the killer pace and precision in the finish.

Immediately after the break, Gakpo saw Edér Militão rush past in a flash to head a hard free kick by Luka Modric behind keeper Alisson at the near post: 2-3. And so within fifty minutes the 2-0 was brushed away by the reigning winner of the Champions League, at the time also in the final against Liverpool. And it got much worse for coach Jürgen Klopp, Virgil van Dijk and actually all of Liverpool. Karim Benzema scored his first goal this season in the Champions League, although he needed the help of the English defender Joe Gomez: 2-4.

The 35-year-old Benzema also made it 2-5, quietly cutting and turning past keeper Alisson. Five goals against for Liverpool at Anfield, they have never seen that happen there in a European match. Only Ajax ever scored five times in a European match against The Reds, but that was not at Anfield. This time it was a fabulous Real Madrid that completely destroyed the English defense. Winning against Everton and Newcastle United in the Premier League would have heralded the turnaround, Klopp and associates hoped. But after an evening hopelessly chasing a sublime Real Madrid, they now know better in Liverpool.





