















































































































































































































Generated by Besoccer





The encounter real Madrid – Girona from LaLiga EA Sports, which is played in Santiago Bernabéu to the 16:15 hours can be seen live through

Dazn, Dazn LaLiga, LaLiga Tv Bar, Dazn Laliga 2, Max

and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.

Real Madrid – Girona

Classification and statistics between Real Madrid – Girona

Real Madrid arrives at the match after having faced the previous day to the



Osasuna



while Girona played his last LaLiga EA Sports match against



Getafe



. He real Madrid Currently occupies the position number 3 of LaLiga EA Sports with 52 points, while its rival, the

Gironaoccupies the 10 With 32 points.

The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Consult here the rest of the games of LaLiga EA Sports, the Real Madrid calendar, the Girona calendar and the statistics of LaLiga EA Sports. You can also consult the classification of LaLiga EA Sports.