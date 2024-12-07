After his defeat in San Mames in the early match of the 19th day of lto Leaguehe real Madrid He goes this Saturday to his commitment in Montilivi to measure himself against Girona in a meeting corresponding to the 16th day. Those of Carlo Ancelotti They fail to excite the white fans in an irregular start to the season and against the Catalans they are forced to win.

He Girona faces the duel against Real Madrid after being eliminated in the second round of the King’s Cup before him UD Logroñés, Second RFEF team. However, the team coached by Míchel has gone four consecutive league games without losing and has not lost at home since last October 19 against the Royal Society.

On the last day, Girona tied (2-2) with Villarreal at the Estadio de la Cerámica, which placed the Montilivi team in eighth position in the league classification table.

Match schedule between Girona – Real Madrid

The attractive duel between Girona – Real Madrida match that will be played this Saturday at the stadium Montilivi and corresponding to the 16th day of the Leagueis scheduled for 9:00 p.m.









Where to watch Girona – Real Madrid on television

The clash between Girona – Real Madrid can be seen live on television through the channel’s retransmission DAZN. Fans will also be able to follow minute by minute of the match on the sixteenth day of League through the website of ABC.eswhere readers will be able to find the best chronicle at the end of the meeting.