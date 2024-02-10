Míchel: “We face a rival who has subdued all rivals”

.- “We are with the same uncertainty as always, about the game, the result, the performance… But we are fine, with positive energy.”

.- “Dovbik arrives well. We believe he is fit. But we will see”

.- “I would have liked to be on the pitch. As a coach, not being on the bench, not being able to do anything, not being able to transmit… It makes me very angry. But I accept the sanction and trust in the coaching staff and the player who are the protagonists”.

.- “We are going to try to be ourselves. But we have a rival that has subdued all the teams. It is clear that there will be moments of suffering. And all the situations they have had with casualties have been resolved well, so we do not “It is upsetting that Rüdiger is not there. I expect a very strong and powerful Madrid.”