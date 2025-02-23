15:39 To start, it’s always Mbappé … The Frenchman has scored Real Madrid’s first goal in 15 games. His targets have contributed to 17 of the 51 points of the team in the League.

15:39 Mbappé has 17 goals and Stuani four … The Frenchman is the absolute leader of Real Madrid at the scoring level while, in Girona, Stuani is Pichichi. Despite not being a regular holder, the Uruguayan continues to offer results.

15:38 The Girona goalkeepers have already jumped to warm up!

15:38 Míchel is clear, Cafelito and observe the new Santiago Bernabéu before starting …

15:37 All ready in the white costumes …

15:36 This is how Real Madrid arrived at Santiago Bernabéu …

15:36 This is how Girona arrived at Santiago Bernabéu …

15:35 434 days later, Alaba is a starter again … Retrieved from his injury, the Austrian central is squeezed to play Champions League derby. Sitting Asencio … It will be an Ancelotti decision. He has been starting up to today, which starts for 434 days.

15:34 Real Madrid needs to break its bad league streak … The white team has not won any of its last three games in LaLiga (two draws and one defeat) and not chained four or more without victory in the competition since October 2018 (five games: a draw and four losses), the last five With Julen Lopetegui as coach.

15:25 There is also alignment of Girona! Miguel Gutiérrez is a special meeting for him, since the faces will be seen with the club that formed him as a professional footballer. Arnau, Van de Beek and Danjuma, the news of Míchel.

15:24 There are already Real Madrid alignments! First ownership of Alaba after his serious injury. He returns to eleven 434 days later. Lucas Vázquez also returns. Brahim makes Bellingham and also enters Modric. Valverde, Rüdiger and Ceballos rest.