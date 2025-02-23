Real Madrid and Girona face this Sunday, February 23, in their league match corresponding to the 25th day of the National Championship, a match that is played at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, where the white team keep the pulse in the race For the lead and return to victory after drawing in his last League match, in which he chains three days without victories (Espanyol, Atlético and Osasuna).

The capital’s team ended the last day as second In the League classification, matched points with FC Barcelona, ​​which leads thanks to the ‘Goalavenge’. The team comes to the match after drawing with a player less against Osasuna (1-1). Although the team was ahead in the first minutes thanks to a goal by Kylian Mbappé, the controversial expulsion of Bellingham and the penalty committed by Eduardo Camavinga, put the tie to Budimir, which did not fail from eleven meters.

Looking ahead, Carlo Ancelotti will not be able to count on the English player, who must comply with his sanction, in addition to the long -term injured; Carvajal and Militao.

For its part, Girona does not arrive in the best dynamic, after losing in four of the five recent matches. In the last defeat Before the Getafe (1-2), the team led by Míchel could do little to tie after the expulsion of Yangel Herrera minutes after fitting the second goal.









The Catalan team will not be able to align Herrera by sanction, in addition to Danjuma and Tsigankov, who remain low due to injury. While Abel Ruiz is doubtful after suddenly falling from the last call due to muscle discomfort.

Real Madrid schedule – Girona

He Real Madrid – Gironaparty that is disputed this Sunday 23 February At the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, corresponding to the 25th day of the League, it is scheduled for the 16.15 hours.

Where to see Real Madrid – Girona

The clash between Real Madrid and Girona can be seen live on television through the broadcast of the channel Dazn LaLiga Fans will also be able to follow the minute by minute of the meeting of the 25th day of the League through the website of ABC.ESwhere readers can find at the end of the encounter the best chronicle.