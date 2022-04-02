resumeThanks to Karim Benzema, Real Madrid has been able to add three points again. After Clásico lost 0-4, they won 1-2 after the international match to visit Celta de Vigo.



2 Apr. 2022

Pablo González Fuertes threw penalties at the Estadio de Balaídos tonight. Already after nineteen minutes the ball went on the spot for Real Madrid for the first time. An opportunity for Karim Benzema. The Frenchman immediately shot his team to 0-1.

After a goal by Thiago Galhardo was rejected before half-time, Celta de Vigo still scored 1-1 eight minutes after half-time. It was Nolito who ensured that Carlo Ancelotti’s team had to work hard not to lose points again in La Liga.

After 64 minutes, Benzema again had the chance to score from eleven meters, but this time the Frenchman failed from eleven meters. Fortunately for the striker, he got a second chance five minutes later, because again the ball hit the spot. For the first time since the 2003/2004 season, the royal three penalties in one game. The third was just like the first and so Real Madrid won 1-2 against Celta de Vigo. The Frenchman increased his total in the Spanish league for Real to 216 goals, the same as Alfredo Di Stéfano. Only Cristiano Ronaldo (311) and Raul (228) scored more often.

Real Madrid are now on 69 points after 30 games. Sevilla is second with 57 out of 29 and FC Barcelona is fourth with 54 points from 28 games. Tomorrow evening Sevilla and FC Barcelona will play against each other in Camp Nou.

Atletico Madrid

Atlético Madrid, the number three, has not made a mistake in the battle for participation in the main tournament of the Champions League next season. The Madrilenians did not distance themselves from Deportivo Alavés, which is now in last place, until late.

Atlético eventually defeated Alavés 4-1. Fifteen minutes before the end, the score was still in balance (1-1). João Félix gave Atlético the lead after 11 minutes by heading the ball beautifully on a cross from Sime Vrsaljko. Deportivo Alavés came alongside after more than an hour of play via the Argentinian Gonzalo Escalante.

Substitute Luis Suárez then proved his worth. The 35-year-old former Ajax player used a penalty fifteen minutes before the end. Félix and Suárez (low slider up close) then scored again. Atletico are third, 12 points behind Real Madrid.

Villarreal

Villarreal has gained little confidence ahead of Wednesday’s game against Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. The team of trainer Unai Emery was surprised on Saturday in the Spanish football competition by Levante, which is in last place in La Liga. It was 2-0.

Arnaut Danjuma was a basic player at Villarreal, but was unable to make the difference. The attacker was replaced in the 77th minute. Levante had taken the lead not long before thanks to a goal from Jose Luis Morales. The captain scored again in stoppage time. Danjuma participated in the last international match for the Orange squad as a substitute for fifteen minutes in the practice match against Denmark (4-2). Against Germany, national coach Louis van Gaal kept him on the bench.

Villarreal is in seventh place in the competition after thirty rounds. Levante remains last and now has as many points as Deportivo Alavés.