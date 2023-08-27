Real Madrid began the 2023/24 season after a transfer market that so far has been very good, but which leaves the feeling that a little more gunpowder is missing from the squad after the departure of Benzema. Luckily for the club, the signing of Jude Bellingham is even better than expected, and the Englishman has taken the reins of the white attack in a league start in which he is unleashed.
It had been a long time since such a good start to the league had been seen from a rookie in the team, and we have to go back to 2009/10, when Florentino signed the best player in the history of Real Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Portuguese attacker began his adventure at Real Madrid against Deportiva de la Coruña at the Santiago Bernabéu, and how could it be otherwise, he scored in his debut in La Liga. A week later, Madrid traveled to Cornellá to face Espanyol, and once again scored, this time in the 90th minute and made it 0-3.
In his third game as a Real Madrid player, Ronaldo scored in the first minute of the game against Jerez, and completed his double in the 57th minute. The dream start for a signing that has ended up marking an era in football.
Cristiano Ronaldo arrived from Manchester United with a Ballon d’Or and a Champions League under his arm, so this great start could be expected, but in the case of Bellingham it is not like that. The Englishman arrives from Borussia Dortmund, where he has also left good records in front of goal but always from a position further back than the one he occupied when he made his debut with Real Madrid.
Real Madrid’s 2023/24 season has so far only been visits, Bellingham has not played at the Bernabéu yet, and Athletic Club, Almería and Celta de Vigo have witnessed the brilliant start of the midfielder. At San Mamés, Bellingham made it 0-2 on the scoreboard, opening his locker and bringing his team closer to the first victory of the season.
Against Almería, Real Madrid needed two goals from Bellingham to come back from an early goal from Arribas, and against Celta de Vigo their goal after 70 minutes gave them their third consecutive victory. So far, Jude Bellingham’s 4 goals have been very important to be able to get the three games ahead, and Ancelotti and Florentino are rubbing their hands thinking about what can happen for the rest of the season.
