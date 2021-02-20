Real Madrid left Valencia touched, shaken in the first half and short of strength when it tried the improbable turnaround in the second, as in the Cup final. A new defeat that, in Europe, follows the hit of the game before the parenthesis cupbearer, a mess on his track against Baskonia (64-84). Real Madrid have lost all five of their duels against Spanish rivals (Barcelona, ​​Baskonia, Valencia Basket) in the Euroleague, and he has to receive Barcelona on March 11. There he will try to avoid a donut Strange, perhaps with more than mere statistical curiosity at stake.

These two defeats complicate Real Madrid, it is a fact. Because they were matches that under normal conditions would not count as double loss a priori and why They measured rivals of those who row to get into the quarterfinals (among the top eight). A missed opportunity, therefore, to breach the danger zone. It is the most even season the competition has experienced with this format. And that makes everything especially unstable, so the dynamics are important for these last nine days. Real Madrid’s is bad: five defeats in eight games since it was 12-5, ahead of a Barça that has won seven games out of eight, has converted an 11-6 into an 18-7 and is the leader. Real Madrid is fourth, at 15-10. But it’s the same balance as (qualifying madness) Bayern and Fenerbahçe; and there are Efes with one game less (14-10) and Zenit with two to play (14-9).

Madrid only has two more defeats than the second (Milan, 16-8 with one game less, like CSKA who is third). But has the same as the eighth and only one less than the ninth, a Zalgiris who is 13-11 also with a game less than the whites … and who visits Madrid next week. So those of Pablo laso can mark the appointment in red on the calendar: Thursday, 9:00 p.m., WiZink Center. Tranquility … or hysteria. The average it’s his for now: 90-93 in Kaunas after a great final comeback, one that may turn out to be instrumental.

The numbers keep coming up … for now

If Real Madrid win it will stabilize, if it loses it will get into a blender complicated. Then he has a match that he cannot forgive against the evicted bottom, the lousy Khimki (2-22, 15 losses in a row). So if he wins these next two games he will breathe before a complicated ending in which he has to deal with Barcelona, ​​Zenit, CSKA, Efes and Fenerbahçe. Much fabric with two other games against lesser but dangerous rivals, Asvel and Olympiacos.

The dynamics they count: Ahead, Milan has won seven of their last eight games and behind Efes (six wins in seven games) and Fenerbahçe, who have 10 wins in a row after being broke (5-10), squeeze very hard. Promotions that have finished stirring up an unpredictable playoff fight right now, with Baskonia, Valencia and Zalgiris clinging to their options and Maccabi pulling away but still alive.

In a rhythm normal, Real Madrid will enter the second round. But in recent weeks the picture has been complicated. The injuries (the last, very expensive, of Taylor and Rudy), the fatigue, the low performance of the newcomer Tyus (Tavares continues without almost rest) … Pablo Laso’s team has experience and is amply competitive, but it is more fair than staff and talent than in previous seasons (Campazzo left, Randolph was injured …). His metrics are not bad at all: fourth in valuation, fourth in points and rebounds, fifth in assists … but their last matches point to the downside. His great danger is that he shoots a lot but badly from three, the one that more than the Euroleague (28.1) with the third-to-last percentage (35.7%). The Whites shoot 28.1 3-pointers for just 34 shots of two in each game, a dangerous trend that makes their attack too gusty.

But the reality is that 3, and certainly 4, victories in these last 9 games could suffice. With them, Real Madrid would arrive at 18 or 19 that would place it around 54% who have always made it to the second round since this League format is played all against all. With last season aborted due to the pandemic, in the three previously completed the eighth finished in a percentage of wins of 50% (15-15, with 30 teams) and, twice, of 53.3% (16-14). Real Madrid is still at 60% (15-10) and should reach, even if it is stumbling, those 18 or 19 victories. But their situation has become complicated, the season is strange and the classification changes and dangerous. Last season he was 22-6, second when the break came. In the three previously completed only once (2017-18: 19-11) he surpassed the ten defeats he has now in the entire regular phase. He ended up, yes, being European champion in Belgrade. In the Euroleague anything can happen, but the fact is that the blows against Baskonia and Valencia Basket have left Real Madrid without a net and with Zalgiris, the border of the rooms, on the way to WiZink. If you win, the accounts will become very clear. But if he loses again …