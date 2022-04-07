Real Madrid hosts Getafe to play matchday 31 of the domestic competition. The locals are coming off a 1-3 win over Chelsea in a great game and Getafe won their game the previous day by 1-0 against Mallorca. The last time the two teams met, Getafe took all three points with a 1-0 victory, and in the last three clashes between the two clubs there has been total equality, 1 victory for each and a draw.
Where and when is Real Madrid – Getafe? The match will be played at the Santiago Bernabéu on Saturday, April 9. The game will be part of matchday 31 of LaLiga.
Match times: The game will be played at 9:00 p.m. Spanish time, which means that it will be 2:00 p.m. in Mexico, 3:00 p.m. in Chile, and 4:00 p.m. in Argentina.
Where to watch the game: The match can be seen through Movistar Plus at Spainon Argentina on ESPN3 or Star Plus, on Chile in Star Plus, in Colombia in Star Plus, in Ecuador in Star Plus, In United States on ESPN+, on Mexico in Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Peru Star Plus and so on Venezuela in StarPlus.
Real Madrid
The Whites came out stronger from their match against Chelsea in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals, as they won 1-3 with a hat-trick from their striker Karim Benzema. Ancelotti opted for a change of scheme that is expected to continue due to the good result he has given, so we may see Madrid come out with 4 midfielders.
Militao is the only doubt on the part of the white team since he did not finish the game at Stamford Bridge: he left in the 65th minute due to an apparent injury. The rest of the template is available.
Getafe
For its part, Getafe has gone three games without losing and needs to continue on that line to get away from the relegation places. Right now he is 14th, 6 points above salvation. Quique Sánchez Flores’ men have become a very solid defensive team, they have conceded three goals in the last four games.
In addition, the incorporation of Borja Mayoral, on loan from Roma until the end of the season, has given the team a boost. The former Madrid striker arrived in winter and is already the team’s second-highest scorer.
Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Nacho, Alaba, Mendy; Casemiro, Valverde, Kroos, Modric; Vinicius and Benzema.
Getafe: David Soria; Suárez, Djené, Mitrovic, Cuenca, Olivera; Aleñá, Arambarri, Maksimovic; Ernest Unal and Sandro Ramírez.
Real Madrid needs to tie La Liga as soon as possible to be able to focus on the rest of the Champions League, if they qualify against Chelsea, so it should be superior to a Getafe that is gradually climbing to avoid falling into relegation places. It will be Mayoral’s return to the Bernabéu, but the match will be difficult for Getafe. The current level of Courtois and Benzema should ensure the game for the Whites without too many problems.
Result: Real Madrid 2-0 Getafe
