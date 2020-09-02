It does not excite like those ‘Summerianas’ of many names and several prestigious incorporations, but at Real Madrid they are beginning to smile with the current transfer market. The main objective of these months was not to buy, but to sell and reduce the number of chips, and as the weeks go by feeding the coffers (they go about 70.5 million euros in income) and clearing the board.

The most economically beneficial movement is that of Achraf, to Inter for € 40M plus 5 in variables. Six other players have also left money: Oscar (€ 15M for 75% of his rights) has gone to Seville; Javi Sánchez (€ 3M for 50% of their rights), to Valladolid; From Frutos and Dani Gómez, (€ 2.5M for 50% of the rights of each), to the Levante; Baeza (€ 2.5M for half of his pass), to Celta from Castilla; Alberto Soro, who has not worn the white jersey either in Castilla or in the first team, Granada for a few € 2.5M, with Madrid keeping a right of first refusal.

It has also worked with respect to those transferred. Villarreal will pay € 2.5M for Kubo, that could be 5 with the objective bonuses; Vallejo he has renewed his loan at Granada; Reinier will do a two-course Eramus in Dortmund; to Luca zidane he was given the letter of freedom after testing in Racing and with Areola, arrived from PSG in 2019, the relationship was not extended.

Bale and Mariano, the hot potatoes

But activity is still expected at the Bernabéu departure terminal. There is little left for two footballers: Brahim lands today in Milan and your loan for one season will be made official, while the announcement of the Ceballos’ new transfer to Arsenal is pending only the revision of contracts and signatures.

Also, James and Borja Mayoral are more outside than inside. The Colombian has permission from the club, which wants to get rid of his emoluments (€ 16M gross), until tomorrow to clarify his fate, which except for surprise will be Everton. It is an imminent purchase promoted by Ancelotti and about € 25M will be entered after reaching a commitment until 2023 with the coffee grower. Mayoral, who has aroused the interest of Valencia or Lazio, now has to be patient. In Mestalla they are prioritizing other positions, but he is the best placed to fill the gap that Rodrigo Moreno has left. Reguilón is looking for an assignment or a sale with a buyback option. Sevilla and the Premier want him.

From this point on, a traffic jam is feared: Mariano and Bale’s folders worry the sports management … With Mariano there is at least hope of a solution, with Benfica on the horizon. In Lisbon they want him and have reached an agreement with Madrid for a loan with a purchase option, but the forward is taking long. As AS said, Madrid wants to get rid of the € 4.2M net of its file and those of Jorge Jesus expected Mariano to decide yesterday. Today there could be changes because Benfica is getting impatient …

No offers have even arrived for Bale. His very high salary, some € 34M gross, together with his age (31 years) and his long history of injuries, complicate the matter. Also, as AS explained on July 21, his intention is not to forgive a pound of what is due him by his contract, expiring in 2022 …