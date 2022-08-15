Despite having a complex night, Real Madrid ended up resolving a tough match against Almería, with which they started their defense of the LaLiga title on the right foot. Now, the whole of the capital of Spain will seek to take shape and that all its pieces enter the best possible rhythm of competition.
For yesterday’s match, Carlo Ancelotti opted to rotate some pieces that had been active against Frankfurt, and although some were not attached to the system, this points to improvement. What does not seem to have a happy ending is the future of Marco Asensio, who despite the rotations, did not add a single minute with the merengue team and Ancelotti has been clear about the reasons.
The coach spoke about the Majorcan player’s situation and declared that inside the club they await Marco Asensio’s decision to give him a definitive role in the squad this year. It is known that the Spanish winger values staying within the merengue team this season to leave for free in 2023 because his contract is over. However, everything indicates that the club is preparing a reprimand for this measure of Asensio and therefore, at least on the first day he has been frozen, a fact that could continue throughout the season.
