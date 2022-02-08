The arrival of Ancelotti has been a breath of fresh air in which many players are giving their best version. The white team finished the previous season well, although they did not win any title. This season they have already won the Super Cup and are leaders of La Liga by a wide margin. This is due to the improvement in the performance of several players in the squad since Carletto’s arrival.
The Brazilian is one of the great revelations of world football. It was said of Vinicius that he was clumsy in the area, and yet he is one of the players who has produced the most goals in the big leagues.
The Croatian is always a decisive footballer, however in previous seasons he had lost steam and it was difficult for him to maintain regularity, due to his age. This year he has inexplicably achieved his high level again and he shows it in every game, becoming one of the players who plays the most minutes.
Asensio has become Ancelotti’s 12th player. After a year in which he was sidelined by a serious injury, Marco is regaining his sensations and contributing goals and football to the team.
The Belgian goalkeeper has been in fantastic form for several seasons, but with Ancelotti we can say that he is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, if not the best. Courtois has been decisive in many games since the arrival of the Italian.
The Spanish winger went through several physical problems in recent seasons which weighed him down. Last year he played again but his inactivity was noticeable, but with the arrival of Ancelotti Carvajal he is gradually recovering his level and allowing Real Madrid to recover a position in which he was suffering.
