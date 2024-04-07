⚪️🇦🇷 Real Madrid have sent their scouts to follow Franco Mastantuono several times and there's a plan to do the same again in the near future.

River Plate gem, being monitored by scouts of several clubs like PSG (not a priority now) and Chelsea.

New release clause: €45m. pic.twitter.com/rVqcN70hPO

