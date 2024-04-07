According to the renowned sports journalist Fabrizio Romano, the real Madrid has intensified his interest in the young promise of River Plate, Franco Mastantuono.
The 16-year-old Argentine midfielder has caught the attention of the white team, who have sent their scouts on several occasions to monitor his performance. In fact, There are plans for Real Madrid scouts to see Mastantuono again in the near future and assess whether they incorporate him into their ranks for the next campaign..
This growing interest is added to that of other important European clubs. The team coached by Luis Enrique, Paris Saint Germain, has also been monitoring the young talent, although according to the renowned specialist in the transfer market, they do not consider him a priority at this time. He Chelsea It also appears as another team interested in acquiring his services but it seems that the merengue team is the best positioned to acquire his services in the near future.
Mastantuono's meteoric rise has not gone unnoticed. A new termination clause of 45 million euroswhich reflects the confidence that River Plate has in its potential.
Mastantuono He debuted with the Millonario first team in January of this year and has since earned praise from experts. His talent and projection have sparked a fierce battle for his signing between some of the most powerful clubs in Europe.
Real Madrid seems to be taking the lead sending scouts to monitor it closely. Only time will tell if his continued monitoring plan will be enough to convince Mastantuono to join the ranks of the white club.
