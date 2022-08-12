Cristiano Ronaldo back to Real Madrid? “No thank you”. The Portuguese striker is at odds with the Manchester United and look for a new team that will allow him to play the Champions League. Among the many suggestions circulated in recent days also a resounding return to merenguesexcluded by the directly concerned.
PEREZ – Intercepted after the victory of the European Super Cup by some fans, the president when asked about the purchase of CR7 Florentino Perez he answered laughing: “Still? But he is 38 years old …”.
Aficionados: Sign to Cristiano.
Florentino Pérez: ¿Otra vez? With 38 años. pic.twitter.com/UQngJD71SH
– REAL MADRID (@ AdriRM33) August 11, 2022
