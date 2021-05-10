“Shame”. The word reverberates in the Real Madrid dressing room. The club, Zidane and the white footballers finished 2-2 against Sevilla in a sea ​​of ​​outrage over arbitration scored by Martínez Munuera when we have the information. The latest offense, Madrid thinks, in a trend of errors or highly debatable criteria in key actions in three league punctures very recent: Mariano’s offside in Getafe 0-0, that the VAR did not review a hand of Emerson in the 0-0 against Betis and the two hands of this last day, one in each area … but where only that of Militao.

It was the culmination of a malaise that has been growing in Madrid since the last Derby (1-1) and the famous hand of the rojiblanco Felipe not considered as a penalty, that afternoon, by Hernández Hernández. The club, indoors, I did not understand the difference of criteria and they wondered what would happen in a similar action in their own area. Militao’s accidental hand, with his back to the ball, brought them out of doubt just when the League is at its most red-hot.

Felipe’s hand in the Derby that was not considered a penalty.

A very hot night That started on the pitch itself. The image of Toni Kroos and Zidane, probably two of the coldest and with self-control in their relationship with the referees, attending the Martínez Munuera meeting to seek explanations speaks for itself. “He didn’t convince me”, the French technician assured without embarrassment a posteriori. “We need clarification of the rules that apply to the hands.” “It is a decisive action that takes us away from the League”, was the complaint after Marco Asensio almost at the same time as his coach. The team left Di Stéfano fuming.

Florentino could believe it

The malaise in the club dome It is important. It goes from the bottom up. Not even Butragueño, generally cordial, can be sustained. The institutional spokesman directly alluded to the arbitration criterion with his hands. “It worries us”, He said, subtly. When the referee pointed to the penalty spot in the white area for that action by Militao (live, the play had ended with Benzema knocked down in the Sevilla area) not even Florentino Pérez believed it in the same box of honor. The white president raised his arms in an unequivocal and universal sign of disbelief. Carvajal and Ramos, absent due to injury and feeling thermometers from the dressing room, did not give credit either...



It is the last episode in a season where in Madrid The inequality in the ratio of penalties for and against suffered by Zidane’s team has not ceased to amaze. Nor nights like the 1-2 of Alavés at Di Stéfano, when not even a penalty was called in a clamorous grab of Laguardia’s hair to Marcelo. Points and more points that have been fading. Out of doors it is insisted that there are still three games left, but the anger is capital.