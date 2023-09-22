Real Madrid continues with its renewal stage and it is a fact that there are areas of the field where they are very advanced. For example in the center of it, where the sale of Casemiro was closed last year and now, despite its renovations, both Toni Kroos and Luka Modric have lost their place with younger pieces and who are now not only the future of the team. of the capital of Spain, but they have already become the present.
More news on the transfer market
In other sectors of the field the renewal is going more slowly, for example the attack, where although both Vinicius and Rodrygo, and Bellingham himself are already differential types, the departure of Benzema has left a gap that is difficult to fill. The intention is clear and there is optimism that next summer there will be no obstacles with the signing of Mbappé, but what has happened in recent times with the Frenchman means that the meringues do not trust and find in Rafael Leao the alternative plan to Kylian .
Sources assure that the name of the Portuguese, who has been at a stellar sporting level for more than two years, is still in the mind of Florentino Pérez. The player has been offered by his agent Jorge Mendes on many occasions, however, the desire of the 14-time European champion club to add Mbappé has caused them to leave the Milan star aside. Now, in case Kylian becomes a problem again, Rafael will be chosen to take the role still destined for the PSG man.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Real #Madrid #finds #Plan #reinforce #attack #summer