During the afternoon night of Monday, March 18, Real Madrid published a statement on its social networks in which it revealed a complaint against referee Martínez Munuera. The reason? The club claims that he did not include in the referee's report the insults uttered against Vinicius Jr in the last league match that the club played against Osasuna, in El Sadar.
“Our club has filed a complaint with the Disciplinary Committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation against the match referee Juan Martínez Munuera, as a consequence of the negligent writing of the referee's report. This referee voluntarily and deliberately omitted the insults and humiliating shouts directed repeatedly towards our player Vinicius Junior, despite being warned insistently by our players at the same moment in which these were occurring,” the statement reads.
