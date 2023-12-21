A big problem wanted to avoid the real Madrid when the central defender 'gets off the plane' Raul Asenciowho this Friday will testify for his connection to a sexual scandal case.

The Spanish media have been responsible for publishing that Asencio was called up for this Thursday's game against Alavés, but that the club did not want the scandal to increase so they removed him from the roster.

(Video | 'Tino' Asprilla launches devastating attack against James Rodríguez: 'Stop screwing around') European Super League, ready for 2024? This is the format of the controversial tournament)

What happened

“The player was called off shortly before boarding the plane. The reason was the alarm that was generated in the club as a result of it becoming known that he was one of the youth players implicated in a sexual scandal,” reports the newspaper Sport de Barcelona.

And he adds: “Asencio must testify this Friday virtually before Court Number 3 of San Bartolomé de Tirajana (Gran Canaria). “He was the only Castilla footballer involved since the rest are Juvenil players.”

For now, neither the player nor the club have taken action on the matter, neither party has made an official statement.

“The center-back is under investigation after being implicated in the scandal involving the dissemination of a sex video. The club wanted to be cautious and not expose the player to such a compromising situation,” the newspaper concluded.

(Urgent: European justice rules in favor of the Super League against Uefa and Fifa)