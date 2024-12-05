11 – 6

Nigel Hayes Basket [Fenerbahce Istanbul]

11 – 4

Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Boban Marjanovic.

11 – 4

Arturs Zagars [Fenerbahce Istanbul] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Gabriel Deck.

11 – 4

Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] the pump fails. The defensive rebound goes to Boban Marjanovic.

11 – 4

Boban Marjanovic [Fenerbahce Istanbul] the pump fails. The defensive rebound goes to Mario Hezonja.

11 – 4

Sergio Llull’s triple [Real Madrid] with assistance from Facundo Campazzo

8 – 4

Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] steals the ball from Arturs Zagars

8 – 4

First personal foul by Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] about Arturs Zagars

8 – 4

Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] the tray fails. The ball goes out.

8 – 4

Sertaç Sanli [Fenerbahce Istanbul] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Gabriel Deck.

8 – 4

Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Arturs Zagars.

8 – 4

Nigel Hayes Basket [Fenerbahce Istanbul]

8 – 2

The ball goes out.

8 – 2

2nd personal foul in attack by Wade Baldwin IV [Fenerbahce Istanbul] about Mario Hezonja

8 – 2

Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Nigel Hayes.

8 – 2

Sertaç Sanli [Fenerbahce Istanbul] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Facundo Campazzo.

8 – 2

Gabriel Deck Triple [Real Madrid] with assistance from Dzanan Musa

5 – 2

Sertaç Sanli [Fenerbahce Istanbul] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Edy Tavares.

5 – 2

The ball goes out after a bad pass by Edy Tavares [Real Madrid]

5 – 2

Wade Baldwin IV [Fenerbahce Istanbul] the basket misses. The ball goes out.

5 – 2

The ball goes out.

5 – 2

Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] the basket fails

5 – 2

Sertaç Sanli’s first personal foul [Fenerbahce Istanbul] about Edy Tavares

5 – 2

Possession time out

5 – 2

Basket of Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid]

3 – 2

Wade Baldwin IV’s first personal foul [Fenerbahce Istanbul] about Dzanan Musa

3 – 2

Nigel Hayes [Fenerbahce Istanbul] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Dzanan Musa.

3 – 2

Nigel Hayes [Fenerbahce Istanbul] cuts the pass to Gabriel Deck

3 – 2

Marko Guduric [Fenerbahce Istanbul] makes the second free throw

3 – 1

Marko Guduric [Fenerbahce Istanbul] makes the first free throw

3 – 0

Mario Hezonja’s first personal foul [Real Madrid] about Marko Guduric

3 – 0

Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] makes the extra free throw

2 – 0

1st personal foul by Marko Guduric [Fenerbahce Istanbul] on Facundo Campazzo when he was pitching. The basket and additional free throw are worth it.

2 – 0

Facundo Campazzo Bomb [Real Madrid] and additional free kick for Marko Guduric’s %number%ª foul

0 – 0

Start of the match