Nigel Hayes Basket [Fenerbahce Istanbul]
Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Boban Marjanovic.
Arturs Zagars [Fenerbahce Istanbul] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Gabriel Deck.
Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] the pump fails. The defensive rebound goes to Boban Marjanovic.
Boban Marjanovic [Fenerbahce Istanbul] the pump fails. The defensive rebound goes to Mario Hezonja.
Sergio Llull’s triple [Real Madrid] with assistance from Facundo Campazzo
Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] steals the ball from Arturs Zagars
First personal foul by Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] about Arturs Zagars
Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] the tray fails. The ball goes out.
Sertaç Sanli [Fenerbahce Istanbul] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Gabriel Deck.
Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Arturs Zagars.
Nigel Hayes Basket [Fenerbahce Istanbul]
The ball goes out.
2nd personal foul in attack by Wade Baldwin IV [Fenerbahce Istanbul] about Mario Hezonja
Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Nigel Hayes.
Sertaç Sanli [Fenerbahce Istanbul] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Facundo Campazzo.
Gabriel Deck Triple [Real Madrid] with assistance from Dzanan Musa
Sertaç Sanli [Fenerbahce Istanbul] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Edy Tavares.
The ball goes out after a bad pass by Edy Tavares [Real Madrid]
Wade Baldwin IV [Fenerbahce Istanbul] the basket misses. The ball goes out.
The ball goes out.
Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] the basket fails
Sertaç Sanli’s first personal foul [Fenerbahce Istanbul] about Edy Tavares
Possession time out
Basket of Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid]
Wade Baldwin IV’s first personal foul [Fenerbahce Istanbul] about Dzanan Musa
Nigel Hayes [Fenerbahce Istanbul] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Dzanan Musa.
Nigel Hayes [Fenerbahce Istanbul] cuts the pass to Gabriel Deck
Marko Guduric [Fenerbahce Istanbul] makes the second free throw
Marko Guduric [Fenerbahce Istanbul] makes the first free throw
Mario Hezonja’s first personal foul [Real Madrid] about Marko Guduric
Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] makes the extra free throw
1st personal foul by Marko Guduric [Fenerbahce Istanbul] on Facundo Campazzo when he was pitching. The basket and additional free throw are worth it.
Facundo Campazzo Bomb [Real Madrid] and additional free kick for Marko Guduric’s %number%ª foul
Start of the match
