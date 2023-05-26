The Copa de la Reina comes to an end and next Saturday, May 27, will be the final of the competition that will face the women’s Real Madrid and the women’s Atlético de Madrid. The match is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. Spanish.
Atlético de Madrid will try to save the season after failing to qualify for the Champions League after the bad season in the F League. The teams coached by Manolo Cano come to this match after eliminating Alhama in the semifinals. Alberto Toril’s men arrive after winning zero to four against the women’s Athletic Club.
Below we leave you all the necessary information before this final of the Copa de la Reina:
In which stadium is FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid played?
City: Leganes.
Stadium: Butarque Municipal Stadium
Date: Saturday May 27
Match time: 22:00 in Spain, 18:00 in Argentina, 15:00 in Mexico
Referee: Not available
How can you watch FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid on television in Spain?
Television channel: the 1
Live stream: RTVE Play
How can you follow FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid in Spain on the radio?
The game can be followed through Radio Marca, Cadena Cope and Cadena SER.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Athletic
|
0-4V
|
Queen’s Cup
|
Real society
|
1-1E
|
F-League
|
I raised
|
3-2V
|
F-League
|
Seville
|
0-2V
|
F-League
|
Madrid C.F.F.
|
3-2V
|
F-League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Alhama
|
0-4V
|
Queen’s Cup
|
UDG Tenerife
|
4-0V
|
F-League
|
villarreal
|
1-1E
|
F-League
|
lift the flats
|
0-1D
|
F-League
|
Real Betis
|
1-1E
|
F-League
Alberto Toril’s women’s Real Madrid will not have any injuries to face the final of the Copa de la Reina.
Neither will Atlético de Madrid have any player who is out due to injury for this match against Real Madrid in the final of the Copa de la Reina
real Madrid: Mass; Ivana, Kathellen, Rocío Gálvez; Athena, Weir, Zornoza, Maite Oroz, Svava; Esther, Feller
Atletico Madrid: Lola; Medina, Menayo, Van Dongen, Lundkvist; Sonia Majarín, Maitane, Marta Cardona, Banini, Ajibade; Barbara
real Madrid 3-1 Atletico Madrid
