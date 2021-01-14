The match, which was played at the stadium La Rosaleda (Malaga), did not have the traditional audience of spectators due to the current protocols in Spain for the Covid-19 pandemic. However, it did have the participation of Athletic and Madrid as protagonists who fought, from start to finish, for a place in the grand final. And the goals were not long in coming.

The first goal of the game came at minute 18 after a defensive error at the start of Real Madrid that was taken advantage of by Athletic Bilbao and Raúl García, who, after escaping between the Madrid defenders, would be in charge of putting the 1-0 in favor of the Basques.

At minute 38, after a foul caused by Lucas Vázquez to Iñigo Martínez in the Madrid area, García scored the 2-0 penalty for Bilbao. With this goal, the former Atlético de Madrid he achieved his third touchdown in 18 official games this season.

Real Madrid’s response was made to wait until the second half. At minute 73, after an excellent cross in the rival area, Karim Benzema made it 2-1 and a discount with great hope for a Madrid that -still- wanted to fight for a place in the final and face Barcelona.

Despite the attempts by those led by Zinedine Zidane, the result was unchanged and Athletic Bilbao closed a magical night in Malaga, qualifying for the final of the Spanish Super Cup. This would be the fourth participation of the Basque team in the tournament and the third time it meets the Catalans for the Cup (1983, 2009 and 2015). Only in one of the four games did Bilbao manage to be crowned champion and it was in the 2015 edition, when the overall score ended 5-1 and in the memory of all the fans.

The final of the Spanish Super Cup will be played next Sunday, January 17 from 5:00 p.m. (Argentina time), at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville.