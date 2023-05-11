This Wednesday, Real Madrid signed an unprecedented feat in the Euroleague, by becoming the first team to come back from 0-2 in a five-game tie in the Euroleague to repeat their presence in the Final Four and, this time, after giving the return to an adverse score of up to 18 points at the beginning of the second half (41-59) against the inexperienced and scared Partizan. When the white team was against the ropes, the king of Europe once again exhibited his enviable pride and, faithful to his tireless competitive gene, signed another feat that seemed impossible.

He is no longer going to Real Madrid, always capable of resurrecting when he gives the impression of being dead when being subdued by the rival, this time by a Partizan that was not enough with Kevin Punter’s 28 points and his incredible three-pointers to bury him definitively. This is what a team with as much character and faith as the Real Madrid player has, who on this occasion was relaunched towards the Final Four in Kaunas by a veteran with many battles and stripes won: Sergio Rodríguez. An irreducible genius who emerged as an unexpected hero and who, together with the inner power of Edy Tavares and the talent of Dzanan Musa, ended up destroying Zeljko Obradovic’s team.

It was El Chacho who, with his experience and mentality and physically as if he were a kid and not a 36-year-old point guard, until this tense residual quarterfinal tie in Madrid, who carried Madrid to the Final Four, to allow On May 19, the classic from the past Euroleague semifinals will be reissued. With 19 points from Chacho in 19 and a half minutes, the irreducible Real Madrid rose with greatness and heart, reactivated by the point guard from Tenerife who caused ecstasy at the WiZink Center.

real Madrid Williams-Goss (10), Musa (20), Hanga (7), Ndiaye (4) and Tavares (12) -starting five-. Causeur (3), Randolph (2), Rudy Fernández (0), Hezonja (13), Sergio Rodríguez (19) and Llull (8). 98 – 94 partizan Madar (5), Punter (28), Leday (9), Papapetrou (10) and Smailagic (4) -starting five-. Exum (16), Nunnally (9), Lessort (13) and Trifunovic (0). Partial:

22-23, 17-32, 30-21 and 29-18

Referees:

Ryzhyk (Ukraine), Latisevs (Latvia) and Difallah (France). Eliminated: Ndiaye and Smailagic.

Incidents:

Fifth game of the Euroleague quarterfinals, played at the WiZinz Center in Madrid. See also Approved and failed by the Real: Remiro avoids a greater evil

It was a truly memorable comeback for Madrid, who was masterfully directed by Sergio Rodríguez. The canary infected his teammates with a winning spirit, to write together another historic page of the most successful team on the continent. That of a team that was on the ropes after losing the first two games at WiZink but, after the pitched battle that in the end turned out to be so beneficial for the whites, he shot again ex officio so as not to be defeated. It is what this Real Madrid has, whether it is led by Pablo Laso or now by Chus Mateo.

Madrid began to make their fans dream when they shot epic during a vibrant exchange of three-pointers at the end of the third quarter (69-76). Not only did Real Madrid hold on to Partizan with Edy Tavares and the four personalities of the Cape Verdean center, but they really managed to subdue the daring but weak Serbian team, surpassed after the break after their great basketball in the first half. Then the Madrid of the trade appeared and with so many offensive and defensive resources, although they did not have an outside shot in the first half and conceded almost a hundred points in such a decisive duel. However, Real Madrid enjoys and makes its fans happy like this. Playing crazy