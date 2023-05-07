Sunday, May 7, 2023, 18:47



In the midst of the happiness that the victory in the Copa del Rey final caused among the Real Madrid expedition, a fear arose: that the wear and tear accumulated by the concatenation of matches every three days would take its toll on Tuesday against Manchester City. Hence, Florentino Pérez attacked the programming of the clash against Osasuna less than 72 hours after the first round against the ‘skyblues’. “This gives a lot of strength. Now to rest, because they don’t give us time, it’s the truth. I don’t know who puts the calendar, but they should make them look at it, “said the president at the La Cartuja Stadium.

Since the last national team break, the whites have played eleven games in 34 days, including some of supreme demand such as the second leg of the Cup semifinal at the Camp Nou, the double avoidance in the Champions League quarterfinals against Chelsea or the Said final in the KO Ancelotti tournament, little friend of massive rotations, has been crying out for months against a calendar that favors business over the health of footballers and is concerned that overexertion will take its toll on Pep Guardiola’s troops.

“I’m dead! I am very tired but very tired, “he confessed to the microphones of Cadena Ser, a thoroughbred like Fede Valverde at the end of a grueling battle against Osasuna, which pushed Real Madrid to the limit.