A few days after the debacle against the Sheriff (1-2), Real Madrid had another very complicated match against Espanyol (1-2). Especially since unlike the Champions League match which had everything of the hold-up, the Merengue club suffered a lot in the game. Difficulties symbolized by the great difficulties of David Alaba, the defender arrived with great fanfare from Bayern Munich at the beginning of summer and which does not give satisfaction at all.

Alaba does not give frank guarantees

“David Alaba does not have the basic reflexes of a defender,” tackles the Team about the Austrian, aligned left side against the Catalans. The AS and Marca dailies, for their part, underline that Ancelotti did not see Alaba as a full-back at the start of the season. “Alaba as a symptom” of the problems of the moment, designates in particular the Spanish newspaper.

Faced with the fear of a resounding flop which rises with the great recruit of the summer, Carlo Ancelotti tried to defend his player. “I thought he could help in an offensive position. We didn’t always have the right balance, but that wasn’t his problem. The middle must cover it and we were sometimes not positioned. “