The Real Madrid fans They are literally ‘out of their minds’ with the Peruvian Police for wearing shirts with the Merengue team’s logos in a campaign against sexual harassment.

Through its official channels, the Peruvian Police seeks to raise awareness among women about the need to report sexual harassers.

The campaign’s advertising pieces recreate a video of a case of alleged sexual harassment, in which a man wearing a Real Madrid shirt, on a bus, looks lewdly at a woman, who was standing holding on to one of the bars.

The man then gets too close to the woman in order to touch her, but at that moment a police officer grabs the harasser by the arm, puts handcuffs on him and takes him into custody.

The Peruvian Police is developing the campaign through its social networks. On its X account (formerly Twitter), it publishes the video and accompanies it with this text: “If you are a victim or witness of sexual harassment on public transport, Report it to the nearest police officer or call 105. #Don’tStopSpeaking #StopHarassment.”

The origin of the campaign

But the Real Madrid shirt is also used in another piece of advertising. In this one, a man is captured and handcuffed, and next to him is a policeman. The man representing the sexual harasser is wearing a shirt of the Spanish team.

a young woman at the Gamarra station on Line 1 of the Lima Metro. The intervention was carried out by personnel from the Railway Safety Division. #SafePeru The following message appears in the advertisement: ‘No to harassment! An individual was arrested for inappropriate touching towardsThe intervention was carried out by personnel from the Railway Safety Division. #NoCallesDenuncia

🚨| No to harassment!

It is a real arrest of a sexual harasser who wore a Real Madrid shirt, as the Peruvian Police stated on their social networks through a message prior to the campaign. Apparently, the origin of the campaign and the videoas the Peruvian Police stated on their social networks through a message prior to the campaign.

However, Real Madrid fans are complaining about the use of shirts with the team’s logo in the campaign because they stigmatise them all as sexual harassers.

Fans have called for the campaign to be suspended immediately because they do not see the need to wear the Madrid team’s shirts, and not once, but twice.

