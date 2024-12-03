Real Madrid basketball team was defeated this Tuesday (80-78) by ASVEL Villeurbannein a match corresponding to matchday 13 in the regular phase of the Euroleague, due to a Paris Lee’s basket on the horn and that was preceded by the controversial annulment of a score by Facundo Campazzo.

Théo Maledon gave extra life to the local team by scoring a quick basket to tie the contest (78-78) in the final moments of the fourth quarter. For its part, Real Madrid, who spent two timeouts, had 9.8 left to avoid extra time. Sergio Llull took a throw-in and found Campazzo, who left Roberson’s marking and after a half turn headed towards the hoop, raising the ball with his right foot..

It seemed that the ball, blocked from behind by Roberson himself, had touched the backboard and therefore that block was illegal. But The referee review determined that Roberson’s hand had previously touched the ballso the Madrid infraction caused possession to change sides and Poupet called a timeout to create an attack with 1.8 seconds remaining.

Roberson took a throw-in, assisted Lee, who was overtaken by Eli Ndiaye, and, leaning to the left inside the paint, The number ‘3’ of the locals launched a lofted shot with his left foot to score the ball and give his team the victory. Furthermore, this action marked ASVEL’s first victory against Real Madrid since February 13, 2003.

This defeat in the last breath left the Madrid team with a balance of 6-7 in the qualifying tablefor the moment even outside the positions of the play-in. For its part, ASVEL was placed with a record of 5-8 and moved away from the most lagging positions.