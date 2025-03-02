Real Madrid visited Benito Villamarín on the 26th league day to measure Betis. The whites, despite advancing on the scoreboard thanks to Brahim, ended up falling defeated 2-1 Thanks to the goals of Johnny Cardoso and ISCOof penalty in the case of the Malaga -a -half -year -old, which completed a memorable game.

The meeting started with a clear domain of a Real Madrid that did not stop around the Verdiblanca area. Betis had a hard time generating any danger, thanks in part to a great tchouaméni, again in the center of the field.

In this context, whites found oil. Kylian Mbappé leaked a great pass for Ferland Mendy in the 10th minute, which surprised the Verdiblancos breaking lines and then with a left perfect for the arrival of Brahim Díaz, who did not forgive.

Carlo Ancelotti men maintained superiority in the game, although it was evaporating during the first part. Vinícius could increase the distance: After a great movement, the Brazilian end was about to mark the second of Madrid with a beautiful petroleum jelly that left too high.

Little by little the local picture was encouraged, and in minute 34, Johnny Cardoso did not waste the opportunity provided by the Madrid defense. The Betis central headed without complications and very close to the goal in a corner kick, so Courtois, despite touching the ball, could not avoid the goal.

The Belgian goalkeeper had to intervene at the edge of the breakagain at the exit of a corner. The goal saved Madrid with a paradon to counterpoint in another action ended by Cardoso.





Upon returning from the changing rooms, under sudden torrential rain, the whites saw their precision and effectiveness fall, which took advantage of Betis to advance on the scoreboard. In a counterattack initiated by Isco, Rüdiger knocked Jesus Rodríguez inside the area. Clear penalty.

The Malaga media did not fail, effusively celebrating the goal before his exequipoalthough he did not forget to dedicate a gesture of affection for the visiting fans. Both teams claimed a maximum penalty: Rodrygo fell within the area and Ricardo Rodríguez was shot down by Tchouaméni, but none of the actions was considered punishable.

Real Madrid was launched, desperately looking for the goal of the tie, which never arrived. The inability to send dangerous balls to the area, without any auctioneer, and the ISCO devils to overcome pressure Alta determined the final 2-1, and the fourth click of the whites in their last five clashes.