Madrid (dpa)

Real Madrid fell into the trap of losing to Levante 1-2 during the match that brought them together today, in the twenty-first round, of the Spanish Football League, which also witnessed Sevilla’s 2-0 victory over Eibar.

Real Madrid advanced with a goal scored by Marco Asensio in the 13th minute, and Levante tied with a goal scored by Jose Luis Morales in the 32nd minute, before Roger Marti scored the second goal for Levante in the 78th minute, and Roger Marty missed a penalty kick for Levante in the 63rd minute.

Real has played with 10 players since the eighth minute, after Idir Milito was sent off.

Real Madrid’s score stopped at 40 points in second place, seven points behind Atletico Madrid, who face Cadiz on Sunday, while Levante raised its tally to 26 points in ninth place.

In the second match, Seville defeated Eibar 2 – zero, and Lucas Ocampos scored two goals in the 28th minute from a penalty kick, and Juan Jordan added the second goal in the 55th minute, and Seville raised its score to 39 points in third place, and Ibar’s balance stopped at 20 points. In the fifteenth place.