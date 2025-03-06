Real Madrid has seven finals left to know what the current edition of the Euroleague, a slalon for the abyss that begins today in Athens before the current champion, the Panathinaikos (today (20.45 hours, Movistar Plus), and that will finish the … Next April 10, when the regular phase of the competition auctions. It has been so unstable to make whites until the date that everything can happen, from getting direct access to the playoffs, if they end in the top six, until concluding in re -reasca stalls, those who access the seventh to the tenth classified. They could even stay out of the race for the title, something unjustifiable for the eleven times European champion.

It is true that the pupils of Chus Matthew They took a giant step last week by beating Barcelona, ​​who lives an even more critical situation, but now they enter a winding road, full of potholes and even traps. After passing through Greek hell, they will travel to Bologna to measure themselves with the Virtus, antepenultimate classified, a priori one of the most affordable duels along with that of the French Asvel, which will be received on the 20th of this month. However, the challenges are before Milan, Paris and on a double trip to Belgrade, in which they will face the red star and then the party, against which they will close the regular phase.

In other seasons, this itinerary would not be so movie, but Madrid, although in the ACB Yes, he has recovered his champion status, in Euroleague he has shown his worst version in years, with almost humiliating losses against Zalgiris, Fenerbahçe and Monaco. In addition, the most worrying thing in this sprint is that four of the seven finals away from home will play, the team being the sixth visitor of the championship with only four victories in 13 displacements.

«We have an important section of matches against rivals that are involved in the fight for the playoff, but we only think about what we have against the Panathinaikos. We must make a good game to win in Athens (…). They are above, but they know that we have danger and that we know how to play them. Hopefully we make a good game in Athens, on a difficult court where they have only won two teams. You have to do things well to win and we face it with optimism, ”he said in the previous Mateo, that he will not yet count on Gabi Deckwithout playing a minute in 2025, or with Dennis Smith Júnior, a winter reinforcement that, after playing a couple of white meetings, has seen how the club terminated the contract a few days ago.

In fact, the condition in which the template reaches this decisive section comes quite a lot. Campazzo and Tavaresonce an unbeatable couple, they are making mistakes that were recently unimaginable in them; Muse’s ankle seems to be weighed; Happy, although very energetic, is far from being that player who marveled from Badalona; And Bruno Fernando, the other signing in the winter market, still needs adaptation to European basketball and their faults and they leave very touched on the internal rotation, which does not have a garuba that has barely played in the last month. Are Hezonja and Abalde the leaders of this Madrid who play life in the next month.