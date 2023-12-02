Real Madrid responded to Girona’s previous victory against Valencia by defeating Granada without breaking a sweat in a match that had no more color than the white of the locals and thus maintains the dogfight at the top of the table with Míchel’s amazing team. The goals from Brahim, in the first half, and from Rodrygo, in the second half, poked into the wound of the Nasrid team, who appeared with a weak spirit at the Santiago Bernabéu and offered a very poor image in the debut on their Alexander bench Medina.

The Uruguayan coach, with hardly any time to implement his script, tried to imbue his troops with a purely defensive spirit, knowing that Paco López’s project was bleeding there and also aware of the ‘miura’ that was in front of him. His plan was only to close lines and leave Boyé as a lone ranger waiting to hunt some contras. But Brahim immediately disrupted the Uruguayan’s roadmap with his spark to keep Real Madrid in full sail on a day in which the whites will gain from Barça-Atlético regardless of the result at the Lluis Companys Stadium and They leave, in the process, Granada in the well.

Ancelotti’s team is going through that time of the season that the transalpine usually uses to fill the points barn. Hence, Carletto only modified one card with respect to the eleven that appeared on Wednesday against Naples in the Champions League. Joselu entered the lineup for Ceballos, which caused Brahim to move his position back to the right side of the center of the field. The man from Malaga makes the most of every opportunity his coach gives him, and against Granada it was no exception. The ’21’ took advantage of a masterful pass from Kroos that opened up the Nasrid defense before the first half hour was up to control with his right and finish with his left against Ferreira’s desperate exit.

See also 8M in Murcia: together but not scrambled | The truth real Madrid Lunin, Carvajal (Lucas Vázquez, min. 46), Rüdiger, Alaba, Mendy, Valverde, Kroos, Brahim (Nico Paz, min. 88), Bellingham, Joselu (Ceballos, min. 69) and Rodrygo (Gonzalo, min. 85 ). 2 – 0 Grenade Raúl Fernández (Ferreira, min. 11), Ricard, Miquel, Torrente, Neva, Manafá (Petrovic, min. 64), Gumbau, Sergio Ruiz, Bryan Zaragoza (Carreras, min. 82), Uzuni (Weissman, min. 64) and Boyé (Puertas, min. 83). Goals:

1-0: min. 26, Brahim. 2-0: min. 57, Rodrygo.

Referee:

González Fuertes (Asturian Committee). He booked Bellingham, Rüdiger and Gumbau.

Incidents:

Match corresponding to the 15th day of the League, played at the Santiago Bernabéu before 70,685 spectators.

The Portuguese goalkeeper had not been Alexander Medina’s first choice in the Uruguayan’s debut as a coach in the League, but a lumbar problem for Raúl Fernández at the first opportunity put him back between the posts. That was the first sign that this time luck was not going to be with Granada either, who appeared timid at the Santiago Bernabéu and came out even more depressed. If he did not leave with greater punishment at half-time it was because Bellingham, something strange for the English, wasted a perfect chance after an exquisite backheel from Brahim and also thanks to the fact that González Fuertes did not consider an action by Ignasi Miquel on the ‘5’ punishable the one in which the central defender played with fire. In the absence of a worthy rival, the public took it upon themselves with the referee, short of waist, at half-time.

Without brake



The time in the locker room took Carvajal out of the equation, a footballer whose offensive influence has multiplied this season, which placed Lucas Vázquez as a supporter for Bryan Zaragoza, the only element of dissonance within a very subdued Granada. Despite the disadvantage, the Nasrid side had no other desire than to protect itself from a Real Madrid that was too loose. Without any reason to feel threatened, Ancelotti’s troops camped near the Ferreira area, aware that it was only a matter of time before the fruit fell ripe.

Brahim, once again, was at the beginning of everything. The former City player pierced Granada’s defense with a sensational change of pace on the left, the ball fell to Bellingham in the heart of the area and Ferreira excelled with a shot from the midfielder, but the rebound was picked up by Rodrygo, who extended the streak. with his seventh goal in the last five games. With this level of confidence, he is unstoppable.

Once the match was decided, not only due to the loss but also due to the offensive inaction of Granada, Real Madrid took advantage of the final stretch to roll Ceballos and show off their youth team again with the appearance of Gonzalo and Nico Paz, two of the most outstanding students of Raúl who has also caught Ancelotti’s eye. Rarely will the transalpine side have such an optimal match to grace the young talents who are asking for passage.