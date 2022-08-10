Real Madrid, European super champion: see the goals of the Spanish club’s title

the austrian David Alaba was in charge of opening the scoring in the final of the European Super Cup between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt with a left-footed shot after a divided play in the German area, around the 37th minute.

Alaba’s goal

Alaba’s goal came after a cross from the right side of the field.

Benzema headed under pressure from a rival.

The ball looked like it was going to go out of bounds, but Casemiro jumped and returned the ball to the center of the six-yard box.

There, like a hunter, defender David Alaba found the ball and sent it to save.

Benzema’s goal

In the 65th minute, Vinicius Junior crossed for Karim Benzema.

The ‘cat’, faithful to his style, defined with a tremendous right hand to make it 2-0.

Real Madrid is the new European super champion.

