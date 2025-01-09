The final of the Spanish Super Cup will be the scene of a new classic. Real Madrid picked up Barça’s glove and did not fail against a combative Mallorca, who ended up devastated, only knocked down at the end. The whites thus sneak into their fourth consecutive final of a tournament that they have dominated in recent years. In Yida, on the shores of the Red Sea, they are already preparing to enjoy a new edition of the game of games.

Madrid did not need to shine excessively with the ball to become a steamroller when they heard the whistle. It was going to be Greif’s job to earn his salary, without a doubt the most outstanding Mallorcan player. The Slovakian goalkeeper did not even have time to adjust his gloves before being forced to get down to work. Lucas Vázquez and Rodrygo, in less than five minutes, put him to the test to the joy of the Arab public, clearly Madrid fans, who this Thursday did fill the Al Jawhara stadium. The people were dedicated, with every dribble from Mbappé, with every stride from Bellingham, the decibels from the stands raised.

The protagonists

Bellingham, Valjent with an own goal and Rodrygo sealed the win

Almost two years later, Maffeo and Vinícius threatened to write another dark page, with a scuffle at the first opportunity. One facing each other and the other simulating aggression. Pathetic image that the referee, with a talk, seemed to be able to stop it, somewhat restoring calm to the match. Asencio looked for Maffeo at the end of the duel, causing an ugly tangana to culminate the Arab night.

Back in the game, Mallorca dedicated themselves to defending everything they know well, which is quite a bit. Orderly and supportive. Although that translated into a very limited presence in the opposite field. Although his first incursion, by Dani Rodríguez on the wing, ended in a most dangerous center that exposed Larin’s shortcomings in the shot.

Ancelotti’s men were much superior and Mallorca ended up devastated

It was an oasis in the desert, rarely did that expression make more sense, because Madrid did not stop in its efforts to head straight towards the final. Bellingham and Mbappé confirmed that Greif was still very attentive to his work. The white harassment slowed down a bit in the final stretch of the first half, in which Larin had his second good opportunity, sadly missed like the first. Raíllo, Mallorca’s defensive bulwark, was asking for a change at that time, raising the question of whether the island’s solidity was going to be undermined.

It didn’t seem like it at all, because the Arrasate team came out of the locker room very well armed, even threatening to take a (small) step forward and equalizing the contest somewhat. It was a temporary mirage.

Ancelotti didn’t like that, as he was restless on the wing, constantly giving instructions. They reacted, locking Mallorca back almost into their own area with their classic tactic of overwhelming rather than giving polish to the game. His offensive potential ended up doing the rest and destroying the rival. After the hour mark, the Mallorcan wall finally succumbed, but not without putting up a fight. Rodrygo hit the post, Mbappé caught the rebound but ran into Greif and, on the third, Bellingham managed to find a space between a sea of ​​legs. The VAR, for its part, turned a blind eye because the play originated from a foul that seemed to be taken incorrectly, with the ball in motion.

Mallorca did not suffer the blow and continued to fight back, but its strength began to run out until it completely disappeared. Madrid, an expert in these matters, took advantage of the addition to color the scoreboard. Valjent, with an own goal, and Rodrygo, in the right place, sealed their qualification for the final. The final scuffle was the worst ending to a beautiful duel.

The duel was controversial, with an irregular goal and a final fight between Asencio and Maffeo

There will be a classic in the Red Sea and Dani Olmo will not miss it.

Technical sheet

3 – Real Madrid: Courtois; Lucas Vázquez, Tchouameni (Asencio, min.55), Rüdiger, Mendy; Valverde (Ceballos, min.74), Camavinga, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinícius (Brahim, min.88) and Mbappé.

0 – Mallorca: Greif; Maffeo, Valjent, Raíllo (Copete, min.33), Mojica; Dani Rodríguez (Abdón, min.80), Mascarell, Manu Morlanes (Samú Costa, min.70), Sergi Darder (Asano, min.70); Cyle Larin (Robert Navarro, min.70) and Muriqi.

Goals: 1-0: Bellingham, min.62. 2-0: Valjent, own goal (min.92). 3-0: Rodrygo (min.94).

Referee: De Burgos Bengoetxea (Biscayan Committee). He showed a yellow card to Bellingham (min.65) and Camavinga (min.74).

Incidents: Second semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup played at the King Abdullah stadium in Jeddah. Among the spectators was the former French Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, who plays for Al Ittihad.