With this match, Real Madrid, crowned with the Spanish League title for the 35th time in its history, is preparing to face Liverpool in the Champions League final, scheduled for a week from now.

The match was marginal for Real, who won the league title 4 stages ago, after his landslide victory over Espanyol 4-0, which made his remaining matches without real motivation. He lost one against his neighbor Atletico Madrid 0-1 and tied in two in the last two stages, while winning over Levante 6-0.

Ancelotti decided to risk, despite the marginality of the match, by involving all his stars, led by the French Karim Benzema, who failed to increase his score as the top scorer in the league, so he remained at 27 goals, but without a threat to the top scorer title, as he leads by 9 goals over his pursuers, Celta striker Iago Aspas.

Real played a beautiful match in terms of performance and opportunities, but Benzema and his Brazilian colleagues, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, missed the final touch, so the equalizer remained the master of the situation until the final whistle, which almost witnessed a goal for the visitors through veteran Joaquin after a counter-attack.

Benzema almost did it in the last seconds of stoppage time with a header, after a pass from the Brazilian substitute Marcelo, who likely played his last match with the Royal Club, but the ball passed very close to the right post.